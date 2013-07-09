* Q2 net profit 374.8 mln riyals vs 332.3 mln yr-ago

* Q2 jump on higher operating income; up 25 pct y-o-y

* H1 net profit 721 mln riyals, up 15.8 pct on 2012 (Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, July 9 Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Arabia's eighth-largest listed bank, said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose 12.8 percent on the back of higher operating income, beating analysts' forecasts.

The lender made a net profit of 374.8 million riyals ($99.9 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 332.3 million riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2012, it said in a bourse filing.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the bank would post, on average, a net profit of 346.4 million riyals for the quarter.

The profit jump was boosted by a 25 percent year-on-year hike in second-quarter operating income, which was recorded as 693.7 million riyals this year.

Meanwhile, profit from special commissions in the second quarter grew 19.8 percent over the same three months of 2012 to 411.8 million riyals

Net profit for the first six months of 2013 was 721 million riyals, up 15.8 percent on the same period of last year, it said in the statement.

Saudi Hollandi's loans portfolio stood at 52 billion riyals at the end of June, 24.1 percent higher than the same point of 2012.

Due to its robust loan growth from lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, Saudi Hollandi's loan book should grow significantly in 2013, Global Investment House said in a June 17 note.

Its deposit base gained 23.4 percent to 61.3 billion riyals at the end of June 2013. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)