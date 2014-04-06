DUBAI, April 6 Saudi Hollandi Bank
posted a 20 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Sunday,
in line with analyst estimates as it operating income also rose.
The bank made a profit of 417 million riyals ($111.19
million)in the three months to March 31, up from 346 million
riyals a year earlier, according to a Saudi Arabia bourse
filing.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Saudi
Hollandi would make a first-quarter profit of 413.2 million
riyals.
The bank attributed its bigger profit to increasing
operating income, which rose 30 percent to 757 million riyals.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing Olzhas Auyezov)