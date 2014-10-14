DUBAI Oct 14 Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender, posted a 6.6 percent gain in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with analyst expectations.

The lender, partly-owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, said it made 461.8 million riyals ($123.1 million) in the three months to September 30 compared with 433.3 million riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2013.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a net profit of 465.9 million riyals.

The bank attributed the rise to an increase in total operating income, which rose 21.2 percent year-on-year to 808.7 million riyals, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Saudi Hollandi's loans portfolio stood at 63.4 billion riyals at the end of September 2014, 19.1 percent higher than the same point of 2013. Its deposit base gained 18.4 percent year-on-year to 72.7 billion riyals.