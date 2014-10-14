BRIEF-Greenbay Properties to increase equity raise to 2 bln rand
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Oct 14 Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender, posted a 6.6 percent gain in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with analyst expectations.
The lender, partly-owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, said it made 461.8 million riyals ($123.1 million) in the three months to September 30 compared with 433.3 million riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2013.
Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a net profit of 465.9 million riyals.
The bank attributed the rise to an increase in total operating income, which rose 21.2 percent year-on-year to 808.7 million riyals, without elaborating.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Saudi Hollandi's loans portfolio stood at 63.4 billion riyals at the end of September 2014, 19.1 percent higher than the same point of 2013. Its deposit base gained 18.4 percent year-on-year to 72.7 billion riyals. (1 US dollar = 3.7510 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap
CHICAGO, March 16 The Republican leadership in Washington says Obamacare is an imploding disaster. But if your income is low and your age is high, the real disaster is the repeal-and-replace healthcare reform bill on offer from U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.