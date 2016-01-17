* Q4 net profit 451.3 mln riyals, down 2.3 pct
* Profit dip on higher staff costs, bad loans impairments
* Deposits up 15.7 pct, in contrast to other Saudi lenders
DUBAI, Jan 17 Saudi Hollandi Bank
posted a 2.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday
due to higher staffing costs and provisions for bad loans
Saudi Arabia's oldest lender made a profit of 451.3 million
riyals ($120.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down
from 461.9 million riyals in the same quarter of 2014, according
to a bourse filing.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average
Hollandi would make a quarterly profit of 487.4 million riyals.
The bank said total operating expenses rose 19.4 percent
year on year in the final three months of 2015, driven by
"higher salaries and employee related expenses and higher
impairment charges for credit losses".
It did not elaborate. Saudi companies issue brief earnings
statements early in the reporting period before publishing more
detailed results later.
Fitch Ratings said in a Dec. 15 note the operating
environment for Saudi banks was becoming tougher due to the
effect of lower oil prices on government spending and the
knock-on effect on the rest of the economy, which would feed
through into asset quality in the next two years.
Hollandi said a 12 percent increase in special commissions
and fee income helped to offset a fall in trading income.
Overall operating income rose 7.5 percent versus the fourth
quarter of 2014, it said without elaborating.
Full-year profit rose 11 percent to 2.02 billion riyals,
which Chairman Mubarak al-Khafrah said in a separate statement
was due to a 13 percent increase in operating income as well as
a 17 percent rise in special commissions without elaborating.
Deposits grew 15.7 percent year on year to 88.8 billion
riyals on Dec. 31, according to the bourse statement.
The rise in deposits contrasts with other Saudi lenders
which have reported falling levels so far in the earnings
season, seen as an indicator of the impact lower oil prices are
having on liquidity in the Saudi banking system.
Hollandi last month said it was cutting its cash dividend
for 2015 and was planning a large bonus share issue to investors
to double its capital. The free shares are an accounting device
which in effect boosts the company's equity and therefore
underpins future growth.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
