DUBAI Nov 26 Saudi Hollandi Bank, the kingdom's eighth-largest bank, has completed a 1.4 billion riyals ($373.3 million) Islamic bond issue, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The subordinated sukuk, which will boost the bank's Tier two capital ratio, has a seven-year maturity but can be redeemed by the issuer after the end of the fifth year, the statement said.

No detail was provided on what the bank's Tier two ratio was before and after the offering. Tier two is a measure of the bank's supplementary capital reserves.

The sukuk priced at 1.15 percent over the six-month Saudi interbank offered rate, it added.

Shareholders approved the issue of the sukuk in early October. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)