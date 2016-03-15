RIYADH, March 15 Saudi Arabia's central bank
will allow mortgage companies to supply a greater share of
funding for home purchases, raising the maximum permitted
contribution to 85 percent from 70 percent of the value of the
house, it said on Tuesday.
The change is part of a series of steps taken by the Saudi
authorities in recent months to make financing more readily
available for home purchases, as they seek to address complaints
by a burgeoning population of young people over the kingdom's
shortage of affordable housing.
Specialised mortgage companies are deemed capable of bearing
the increased risk associated with the change, as unlike
commercial banks they do not put deposits at risk, the central
bank said.
In December the bank licensed a national home finance
company, Bidaya, and in February it introduced an "affordable
mortgage" programme through which the Ministry of Finance would
guarantee 15 percent of the financing for a home purchase.
