RIYADH Feb 28 Saudi Arabia's central bank plans
to launch an "affordable mortgage" programme to finance
residential real estate purchases by Saudi citizens, it said in
a statement on Sunday.
The central bank said it had completed coordination with the
ministries of housing and finance to develop the scheme. It did
not specify when the programme would start or give details of
its size or eligibility requirements.
Under the scheme, home buyers would be responsible for an
advance payment of 15 percent of the property's value.
Commercial banks would supply a further 70 percent, as well as
an additional 15 percent that would be guaranteed by the
Ministry of Finance.
Saudi authorities have taken steps to boost home ownership
in recent months, including the central bank's decision in
December to license a national home finance company, Bidaya.
A shortage of affordable housing has been a common social
and economic grievance among the burgeoning population of young
Saudis.
