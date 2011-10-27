* Nayef widely expected to be named new crown prince
* Succession seen as stable in world's top oil exporter
(Adds detail)
By Angus McDowall
DUBAI, Oct 27 Saudi Arabia winds up a mourning
period for Crown Prince Sultan on Thursday, opening the way for
King Abdullah to appoint his new heir, widely expected to be the
veteran interior minister.
The timing of the announcement is unknown, except that it
will come at some stage after the three-day period during which
the royal court has accepted condolences for the death of
Sultan, and not necessarily on Thursday.
But Prince Nayef, long the interior minister of the world's
top oil exporting state, is likely to be named the new crown
prince, succeeding Prince Sultan who died of cancer last week.
At stake is the stability of a U.S. ally, whose ruling
al-Saud family wield great influence over Sunni Muslims through
their guardianship of Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.
Conservative even by Saudi Arabia's austere standards, Nayef
is sometimes portrayed as putting the brakes on the king's
cautious political reforms. Earlier this year he publicly
admonished a member of the mainly consultative Shura Council who
had called for a review of the ban on women driving.
However, some diplomats and analysts say Nayef, who was born
in 1933 and has served as interior minister since 1975, may show
a more pragmatic side as crown prince -- and eventually as king.
Nayef has already run Saudi Arabia on a daily
basis for extended periods in recent years, during absences of
both King Abdullah and Crown Prince Sultan.
Given the king's age and health problems, the new crown
prince is likely to assume an even more active role immediately.
"There is an institutionalised mechanism in place," said
Hossein Shobokshi, a Saudi columnist. "The Crown Prince had been
deteriorating for some time so they haven't been caught by
surprise. It should be extremely orderly.
"We had been waiting for this development and things will be
announced from a protocol point of view after the mourning
period is over."
U.S. DELEGATION
An Allegiance Council of the ruling family, set up by the
king in 2006 to make the succession process more orderly, is
expected to approve his nomination of a new crown prince.
King Abdullah, who was born in the early 1920s, has had no
designated successor since Sultan's death on Saturday but the
council can step in if anything befalls the ruler before an heir
is named.
Television footage on Saudi news channels showed some
leading members of the al-Saud family receiving mourners at the
Yamama Palace in Riyadh.
One robed prince followed another in a sea of red and white
headdresses as members of the expansive royal family stepped
forwards to offer a brief embrace to the full brothers of the
late Sultan.
Just over a century ago, King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud recaptured
the family's historical stronghold of Riyadh from a rival clan,
setting his family on a path of conquest from the Red Sea to the
Gulf that eventually made the sleepy oasis town the capital of
the world's foremost oil power.
As the period of condolences drew towards a close on
Thursday, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden arrived in Riyadh with a
delegation to Washington's main Gulf ally that also included
Senator John McCain and General David Petraeus.
Britain's Prince Charles and new Defence Secretary Philip
Hammond on Wednesday presented their condolences to Prince
Salman, the governor of Riyadh.
DOUBTS OVER HIJACKERS
The kingdom opposed the Arab Spring popular uprisings that
have caused instability in neighbouring Yemen and Bahrain,
fearing they might help to increase the influence of its major
Gulf and regional rival, Shi'ite Muslim Iran.
About 60 percent of Saudis are under the age of 30 and, with
Internet penetration of 44 percent according to
internetworldstats.com, are increasingly outward-looking.
Nayef was quoted soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on
the United States as doubting that any Saudis had been involved.
It turned out that 15 of the 19 airline hijackers were Saudis.
King Abdullah's cautious reforms, opposed by conservative
clerics, have aimed to create more private sector jobs, reduce
the role of religion in education and improve the prospects of
Saudi women.
The king may also make a wider cabinet reshuffle. The
position of second-deputy prime minister, held by Nayef since
2009, is usually awarded to the prince who is considered third
in line to the throne.
Although King Abdullah does not have to name anyone to the
role, and did not appoint Nayef as second-deputy until four
years after he became king, it might be seen as an important
fail-safe given Abdullah and Nayef's ages.
Prince Salman, a younger full brother of Sultan and Nayef,
is widely seen as the most senior prince after Nayef and the
most likely to be given the role.
Prince Salman is thought to have been born in around 1936
and is the father of the country's tourism minister, Prince
Sultan bin Salman, who in 1985 became the first Arab astronaut.
Former diplomats to Riyadh say he has a reputation as
religious, and has wide experience dealing with foreign
governments due to the country's many expatriate workers.
