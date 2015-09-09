RIYADH, Sept 9 The International Monetary Fund
has urged Saudi Arabia to reduce domestic energy subsidies and
its public sector wage bill as the world's top oil exporter
wrestles with plunging crude prices.
Oil prices fell to a more than six-year low near $42 a
barrel last month, while Saudi government spending increased
after the king ordered bonus salary payments in January
following his accession to power.
The Saudi economy is forecast to keep expanding strongly
this year, showing little impact from the oil price drop, the
IMF said on Wednesday after consultations with the kingdom, but
it urged it to adjust its fiscal position.
The fund said in June it projected Saudi growth this year to
be 2.8 percent, falling to 2.4 percent next year, and that the
government will likely run a deficit of 19.5 percent of gross
domestic product in 2015.
Tim Callen, IMF mission chief to Saudi Arabia, told
reporters that robust Saudi second quarter GDP growth suggested
the annual rate of increase in economic activity may be slightly
higher than forecast.
However, while the government's high level of reserves and
very low public debt mean it could continue to weather reduced
oil revenue for several years, it should take steps now to
control spending via economic reforms, the fund said.
It stressed the need for measures including higher domestic
energy prices, long-term reductions to the size of the civil
service, an expansion of non-oil revenue via land and value
added taxes, and reforms to boost private sector employment.
"We think higher energy prices are needed. There will be
benefits to that both on fiscal side and in terms reducing the
growth of energy consumption, but it needs to be done as part of
a complete package that well communicated to the public," said
Callen.
He added that the government should make efforts to identify
those likely to be most affected by price increases, including
low-income households and energy-intensive businesses, and look
at ways to help them adjust to subsidy cuts.
A Saudi newspaper reported this month that the kingdom was
looking more closely at cutting gasoline subsidies after the
United Arab Emirates did so last month.
Allowing them to rise would be one of the biggest economic
reforms in the country for years and a highly politically
sensitive one as many Saudis regard cheap fuel as their right as
citizens of a major oil producer.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Keith Weir)