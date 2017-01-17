DUBAI Jan 17 The International Monetary Fund
praised Saudi Arabia's budget plans on Tuesday and said Riyadh's
goal of eliminating a huge fiscal deficit left by low oil prices
by 2020 looked feasible.
Late last month, Riyadh announced it had cut its deficit
from a record 367 billion riyals ($98 billion) in 2015 to 297
billion in 2016, and released a budget plan projecting 198
billion for this year. For the first time, it also laid out
detailed guidelines for spending and raising new revenue over
the next few years.
Tim Callen, the IMF's mission chief for Saudi Arabia, said
the gist of Saudi Arabia's plans was in line with the IMF's
recommendations and that eliminating the deficit by around 2020
appeared possible.
He said the medium-term guidelines for spending and revenues
were particularly important because they would reduce
uncertainty in financial markets and the private sector, which
the government wants to invest in its projects now that oil
revenues have shrunk.
"The plan is in place - now the challenge is clearly
implementation of that plan," Callen told an online news
conference in Washington.
In an update to its economic forecasts this week, the IMF
slashed its prediction for Saudi Arabia's economic growth in
2017 to 0.4 percent - the slowest rate since the global
financial crisis at the end of the last decade - from a forecast
of 2.0 percent made last October.
But Callen said this was almost entirely because Saudi
Arabia's oil sector was now expected to shrink after Riyadh
agreed in December to cut oil output under a deal with global
producers.
Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector is likely to pick up
to near 2 percent this year, after the government resumed making
delayed payments on its debts to the private sector, Callen
said.
Those payments were facilitated by a mammoth $17.5 billion
international bond issue in October. Saudi Arabia is expected to
offer another bond abroad this year, and as long as market
conditions remain favourable, it is likely to attract strong
demand once again, Callen said.
In its October forecasts, the IMF predicted Saudi Arabia
would run a state budget deficit of 9.5 percent of gross
domestic product in 2017. Callen declined to say whether that
forecast might now be revised, but added that he still expected
a deficit of less than 10 percent.
Among the implementation challenges that Saudi Arabia faces
are administrative and legal issues surrounding its plan to
introduce a 5 percent value-added tax next year, Callen said.
He added that Riyadh still needed to flesh out its plans to
have the private sector employ more Saudi citizens, as the
government hires fewer new workers. Saudi unemployment rose to
12.1 percent in the third quarter of 2016, a four-year high.
(Additional reporting by Katie Paul in Riyadh, editing by Larry
King)