* Near-term economic outlook "broadly favourable"
* Spillovers from regional unrest, euro crisis limited
* Sees need to prevent any growth-driven inflation pressures
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Aug 7 Saudi Arabia's government is
spending more than it should do if it wants to preserve the
country's oil wealth for future generations, the International
Monetary Fund said in a report released on Tuesday.
"While the government has built significant policy buffers,
fiscal spending is above the level consistent with an
intergenerationally equitable drawdown of oil wealth," the Fund
said in an annual assessment of the Saudi economy.
The IMF did not specify an appropriate level of spending,
but said the government should be flexible in providing social
welfare benefits, broaden its tax base and ensure its
expenditure was efficient.
Partly in response to unrest in the Arab world, Saudi Arabia
boosted spending to a record 804 billion riyals ($214 billion)
in 2011, 39 percent more than initially planned and 23 percent
higher than in 2010, its fastest growth in a decade.
In May, Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said there might be
a bit of extra spending this year, adding that the kingdom's
fiscal position was comfortable.
The OPEC member, which overshot its annual budget plans by
an average 23 percent in the past decade, outlined spending of
690 billion riyals in its 2012 budget.
Due to heavy spending, the Gulf country's dependency on oil
has risen notably. The price of crude that is needed to balance
the government budget is projected to rise to $98 per barrel by
2016 from an estimated $80 in 2011, the IMF said in April.
However, robust oil prices, currently above $110 per barrel
, have been helping to boost Saudi Arabia's fiscal
cushion. The central bank's net foreign assets rose to a record
$591 billion in June.
"We were able in the past few years to formulate medium-
range fiscal policies," Alassaf told Al Arabiya television on
Tuesday when asked to comment on the latest IMF report.
"And the reason is because we built suitable reserves,
especially investments that allow us to implement fiscal
policies even if the oil prices fluctuate as we have witnessed
in the past," he said.
Other parts of the report praised Saudi Arabia's economic
policies, including its help to stabilise global oil markets in
2011 and commitment to provide $15 billion of additional
resources to the IMF.
The Fund said the kingdom's near-term economic outlook was
broadly favourable, keeping its 2012 growth forecast at 6
percent. Adverse spillovers from unrest in the region and the
euro area crisis have been limited so far, it added.
The IMF also underlined the need to prevent any inflation
pressures caused by robust growth through a proactive use of
liquidity and macroprudential policy tools, raising its 2012
forecast to 5.2 percent from 4.8 percent seen in April.
Saudi annual inflation slipped to 4.9 percent in June, its
lowest level since August 2011.
($1 = 3.75 Saudi riyals)
(Additional reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)