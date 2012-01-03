KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 3 India has
ended anti-dumping measures on Saudi Arabia for the imports of
polypropylene used in manufacturing plastics, Saudi's state news
agency reported on Tuesday, quoting the country's deputy oil
minister.
India lifted anti-dumping duties at the end of 2011, after
it launched probes of Saudi petrochemical makers, Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC), Tasnee and Saudi Advanced
Petrochemical Co in 2009, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman
told the agency.
Anti-dumping measures against petrochemical exports taken by
India and China in 2009 interrupted trade flows and hurt
businesses in the Gulf region.
In December, Bin Salman said the European Commission had
also decided to end anti-dumping and anti-subisidy cases against
Saudi exports of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
