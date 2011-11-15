JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Nov 15 Saudi Arabia's central bank expects inflationary pressures in the biggest Arab economy to continue in the fourth quarter due to increased spending from the pilgrimage season, it said in a report on Tuesday.

"The available (information) indicates...the expectation of continued inflation pressures, especially in the products and services during the fourth quarter of 2011," the report published on its website www.sama.gov.sa. showed. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)