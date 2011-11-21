* Analysts say rate in line with expectations

* Housing costs rise but food prices flat on month

* Inflation expected to fall into 2012

* Supply bottleneck for middle-income housing may ease

By Angus McDowall

DUBAI, Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's annual inflation eased to 5.2 percent in October and monthly price growth slowed to 0.5 percent despite rising housing costs and the impact of increased government spending, government data showed on Monday.

Inflation in the world's top oil exporter had hovered below 5 percent for most of 2011 before reaching an eight-month high of 5.3 percent in September, when prices jumped 0.9 percent on a month-on-month basis.

"It's very much in line with expectations. Partly because of the base effect, we don't expect inflation to accelerate right now," said Jarmo Kotilaine, chief economist of National Commercial Bank in Jeddah.

Rising housing costs, a large injection of government spending and volatile exchange rates with some large trading partners have caused prices to edge up in Saudi Arabia this year, but inflation is expected to slowly decline towards the end of 2011 and into 2012.

In October the country's central bank governor Muhammad al-Jasser said he was not concerned about the kingdom's inflation level, which he expected to ease during the fourth quarter.

"Inflation levels are not worrying," he said. "I expect it to continue to decline."

Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast average inflation of 5.1 percent in 2011 and 5.0 percent in 2012, slightly higher than figures in recent years but well below the record high of 9.9 percent in 2008.

The largest Arab economy is seen expanding by 6.2 percent in 2011 and 4.5 percent next year following 4.2 percent growth in 2010, helped by robust crude prices and higher government spending, the Reuters poll found.

Saudi Arabia's central bank said this month it expected inflationary pressures to continue in the fourth quarter because of increased spending during the Haj pilgrimage season, which recently ended.

"We've seen pressures in some commodities, food in particular, but they're not as relentless as they were earlier," said Kotilaine. "Clearly you have seen some imported inflation because of the dollar weakness vis-a-vis currencies other than the euro.

"To some extent we're still seeing the effect of the increased government spending announced in the spring, so we have a broader range of domestic inflation drivers."

The main driver of October inflation was increased housing costs, which rose 0.7 percent on month after 0.6 percent growth in September, while food prices, the other main contributor to Saudi inflation figures, were flat on month.

"Food prices, which are around 26 percent of the index, are increasing at a slower rate -- it seems we are getting towards the peak of inflation for this year," said Mahdi Mattar, chief economist at CAPM Investment in Dubai.

"In 2012, inflation will decrease because the supply bottleneck in affordable housing in the kingdom will ease." (Reporting By Angus McDowall and Martina Fuchs; Editing by Andrew Torchia)