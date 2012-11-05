JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Nov 5 Saudi Arabia's
central bank expects inflationary pressures in the biggest Arab
economy to continue decreasing in the fourth quarter of this
year, it said in a report on Monday.
Spending usually increases during the annual Haj pilgrimage
season, which ended last week, as nearly 3 million pilgrims
flock to Mecca and Medina. But Saudi Arabia's annual inflation
rate has been slowing gradually since peaking at 5.4 percent in
February and March.
"The available data indicates...the expectation of a
continuing slowdown in inflation levels during the fourth
quarter of 2012," the report said.
Annual inflation for September slowed to 3.6 percent from
3.8 percent in August.
"Local prices for products and services have witnessed a
large decline in growth rates for the third quarter. There was
also a decline in inflation in the renovation, rents, fuel and
water category, and the transport and communications category,
which is expected to continue through the fourth quarter of
2012," the report said.
Last year, the government promised to build half a million
new homes to ease a housing shortage which has been responsible
for pushing up costs in that sector.