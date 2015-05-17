PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 5
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following April consumer price data on Sunday, showing inflation flat at its March level, which was the lowest since at least September 2012 when the current data series began. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 04/15 03/15 04/14 pct change month/month 0.3 0.1 0.3 pct change year/year 2.0 2.0 2.7 NOTE. Prices of housing and utilities rose 3.1 pct from a year earlier in April, while food and beverage prices climbed 1.3 percent. The data are based on the 2007 consumer basket with the series beginning in September 2012. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday: