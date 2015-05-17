May 17 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following April consumer price data on Sunday, showing inflation flat at its March level, which was the lowest since at least September 2012 when the current data series began. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 04/15 03/15 04/14 pct change month/month 0.3 0.1 0.3 pct change year/year 2.0 2.0 2.7 NOTE. Prices of housing and utilities rose 3.1 pct from a year earlier in April, while food and beverage prices climbed 1.3 percent. The data are based on the 2007 consumer basket with the series beginning in September 2012. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)