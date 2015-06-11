June 11 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following May consumer price data on Thursday, showing inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent year-on-year in May from 2.0 percent in April. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 05/15 04/15 05/14 pct change month/month 0.2 0.3 0.1 pct change year/year 2.1 2.0 2.7 NOTE. Prices of housing and utilities rose 3.1 pct from a year earlier in May, while food and beverage prices climbed 1.4 percent. The data are based on the 2007 consumer basket with the series beginning in September 2012. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)