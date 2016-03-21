March 21 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following February consumer price data on Monday. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/16 01/16 02/15 pct change month/month -0.1 1.9 0.0 pct change year/year 4.2 4.3 2.1 NOTE. Transport costs surged 12.7 percent from a year earlier in February after the government hiked gasoline prices in late December. Prices of housing and utilities climbed 8.2 percent year-on-year after utility fees were raised in December; food and beverage prices rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)