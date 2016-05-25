May 25 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following April consumer price data on Wednesday. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 04/16 03/16 04/15 pct change month/month 0.2 0.2 0.3 pct change year/year 4.2 4.3 2.0 NOTE. Transport costs jumped 12.5 percent from a year earlier in April after the government hiked gasoline prices in late December. Prices of housing and utilities climbed 7.5 percent after utility fees were raised in December; food and beverage prices rose 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)