May 25 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following April consumer price data on
Wednesday.
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 04/16 03/16 04/15
pct change month/month 0.2 0.2 0.3
pct change year/year 4.2 4.3 2.0
NOTE. Transport costs jumped 12.5 percent from a year earlier in
April after the government hiked gasoline prices in late
December.
Prices of housing and utilities climbed 7.5 percent after
utility fees were raised in December; food and beverage prices
rose 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)