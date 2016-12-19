Dec 19 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following November consumer price data
on Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level this year.
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 11/16 10/16 11/15
pct change month/month -0.2 -0.1 0.1
pct change year/year 2.3 2.6 2.3
NOTE. Transport costs rose 7.7 percent from a year earlier in
November after the government increased gasoline prices last
December as an austerity measure.
Prices of housing and utilities climbed 6.4 percent after
utility fees were raised in December, but food and beverage
prices fell 2.6 percent.
