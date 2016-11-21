(Corrects month/month rate to minus 0.1 pct from plus 0.1 pct) RIYADH, Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following October consumer price data on Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level this year. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 10/16 09/16 10/15 pct change month/month -0.1 0.0 0.3 pct change year/year 2.6 3.0 2.4 NOTE. Transport costs rose 7.3 percent from a year earlier after the government increased gasoline prices in December as an austerity measure. Prices of housing and utilities climbed 6.5 percent after utility fees were raised in December, but food and beverage prices fell 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Andrew Torchia)