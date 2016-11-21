(Corrects month/month rate to minus 0.1 pct from plus 0.1 pct)
RIYADH, Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's Central Department
of Statistics released the following October consumer price data
on Monday, showing inflation at its lowest level this year.
SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 10/16 09/16 10/15
pct change month/month -0.1 0.0 0.3
pct change year/year 2.6 3.0 2.4
NOTE. Transport costs rose 7.3 percent from a year earlier after
the government increased gasoline prices in December as an
austerity measure.
Prices of housing and utilities climbed 6.5 percent after
utility fees were raised in December, but food and beverage
prices fell 2.1 percent.
