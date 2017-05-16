May 16 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following April consumer price data on Tuesday, showing consumer prices dropping year-on-year for a fourth straight month. In January, inflation turned negative for the first time in over a decade. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 04/17 03/17 04/16 pct change month/month 0.1 -0.1 0.2 pct change year/year -0.6 -0.4 4.2 NOTE. Food and beverage prices fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier in April, partly because of a strong U.S. dollar, to which the Saudi riyal is pegged, compared to year-earlier levels. Prices of housing and utilities rose 0.5 percent but transport costs dropped 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)