BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
May 16 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following April consumer price data on Tuesday, showing consumer prices dropping year-on-year for a fourth straight month. In January, inflation turned negative for the first time in over a decade. SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 04/17 03/17 04/16 pct change month/month 0.1 -0.1 0.2 pct change year/year -0.6 -0.4 4.2 NOTE. Food and beverage prices fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier in April, partly because of a strong U.S. dollar, to which the Saudi riyal is pegged, compared to year-earlier levels. Prices of housing and utilities rose 0.5 percent but transport costs dropped 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is seeing growth return after four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, and has no plans to defer aircraft orders, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage: