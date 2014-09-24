KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 24 Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said on Wednesday it had started trial operations of a new plant in Riyadh along with South Korea's Hanwha Chemical.

The plant, which has an annual production capacity of 1,000 tonnes of plastic moulds, cost an estimated 110 million riyals ($29.3 million) to build, Sipchem said in a bourse filing.

Sipchem owns 75 percent of the joint venture, which is called Saudi Specialty Products Co, while Hanwha owns the rest. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)