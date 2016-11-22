DUBAI Nov 22 Saudi Investment Bank
closed a 500 million riyals ($133.3 million) Tier 1 sukuk sale,
the bank said on Tuesday. The subordinated Islamic bond, or
sukuk, was sold privately, it added.
The debt transaction, which was completed on Monday, will
boost the Riyadh-headquartered bank's capital base and its
capital adequacy ratio, in addition to diversifying the Saudi
bank's funding sources and its maturity profile, the bank said.
Alistithmar for Financial Securities and Brokerage Company
and J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia Company were the joint lead
managers, it added.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Tom Arnold)