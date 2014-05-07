BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 7 Saudi Arabia's market regulator has granted permission for Abdul Mohsen al-Hokair Group for Tourism and Development Co to launch an initial public offering to sell 30 percent of its shares, a bourse statement said on Wednesday.
The IPO will be divided into two sections and conducted as a book-build offering, meaning the price of the shares will be dictated by demand from investors instead of fixed at the start of the process.
The first section will be for mutual funds and "authorised persons", after which the price of shares will be set. A second period for retail investors to subscribe to shares will run from May 28 to June 3, the statement added.
Abdul Mohsen al-Hokair's hotel operations include Hilton and Holiday Inn hotels in the Middle East.
The company is not related to Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.