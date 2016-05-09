UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI May 9 Saudi Arabian gold and jewellery maker L'azurde will sell 30 percent of its shares in an initial public offering on the kingdom's bourse, the country's stock market regulator said on Monday.
Retail investors will be able to subscribe for shares between June 5 to 13, after a bookbuilding process for institutional investors is completed, the regulator said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.