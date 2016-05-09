DUBAI May 9 Saudi Arabian gold and jewellery maker L'azurde will sell 30 percent of its shares in an initial public offering on the kingdom's bourse, the country's stock market regulator said on Monday.

Retail investors will be able to subscribe for shares between June 5 to 13, after a bookbuilding process for institutional investors is completed, the regulator said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)