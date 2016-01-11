DUBAI Jan 11 Masked men threw firebombs at an
intelligence service compound in the city of Qatif in eastern
Saudi Arabia, activists said on Monday, in an apparent reprisal
for the execution of a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric earlier
this month.
A Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman said "there was a failed
terrorist attempt to burn the building with Molotov cocktails"
and that one of the assailants was captured.
Video footage posted on social media and dated Jan. 9 showed
several masked young men moving under cover of darkness and
lobbing firebombs over the protective outer wall of a building
compound. Most of the firebombs were seen exploding on the
ground inside, setting a nearby tree on fire.
The authenticity of the footage could not immediately be
confirmed.
It was not initially clear who was behind the attack. But
the recording contained a footnote indicating that it was
carried out by Shi'ite youth seeking to avenge the execution of
Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a vocal critic of the kingdom's Sunni
Muslim monarchy.
Nimr was among 47 prisoners put to death on Jan. 2, most of
them convicted Sunni militants. A Saudi court convicted him in
May 2014 of sedition, rioting, protesting and robbery in Qatif
district, home to many of the kingdom's minority Shi'ites.
His arrest in July 2012, during which he was shot in the
leg, prompted protests in which three people died.
Nimr's execution angered Shi'ites across the Middle East.
After protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran and the
Saudi consulate in Mashhad, the conservative Sunni kingdom cut
diplomatic relations with Shi'ite Iran.
Shi'ite activists in eastern Saudi Arabia sought to distance
themselves from the Qatif attack, saying it could discredit
peaceful protests that had been taking place in the area since
Nimr's execution.
Last Tuesday, four armed men set a bus carrying workers in
Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern Province on fire. State oil
company Saudi Aramco said none of its employees had been injured
but gave no further details.
