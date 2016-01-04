DUBAI Jan 4 Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation on Monday halted all flights to and from Iran following Riyadh's severing of diplomatic relations with Tehran, the authority said on its official Twitter account.

"Based on the kingdom's announcement of the severing of diplomatic relations with Iran, the General Authority for Civil Aviation is halting all flights from and to Iran," the authority tweeted.

(Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Noah Browning; Editing by Sam Wilkin)