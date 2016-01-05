* Guard warns Saudi will "pay a price" for Nimr execution
* Guard have contacts among Shi'ites in Gulf Arab states
* IRGC could try to create civil unrest
* Neither country seeks conventional "hot" war
By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
BEIRUT/DUBAI, Jan 5 Iran's Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps was quick to condemn the execution of Saudi cleric
Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, stating: "Without a doubt, the hated Saudi
regime will pay a price for this shameful act."
For an organization deeply involved in wars in Syria and
Iraq this looks no idle threat, at least in the eyes of Sunni
Gulf Arab states like Saudi Arabia who say Shi'ite rival Tehran
is bent on undermining their security.
The Guard's furious comment is not a call for direct
conflict with Riyadh, something neither country wants. But it is
a reminder to Gulf Arabs that the IRGC, with connections in
Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the region, has many ways to wage
the long cold war between Tehran and its Arab foes.
Tehran denies interfering in Arab lands. But the Quds Force,
the arm of the Guards that operates abroad, has contributed
fighters, weapons and military supplies to back Iran's interests
and policies across the region.
That prospect is worrying for a region where conflicts or
political crises from Lebanon and Syria to Yemen, Iraq and
Bahrain involve proxies of both powers who are at daggers drawn.
A day after the IRGC issued its statement, which described
Saudi rulers as "terrorist fostering, hated and anti-Islam",
Riyadh broke off diplomatic relations with Tehran, escalating a
contest for power that underpins the region's turmoil.
There is no firm indication that Iran's factionalised
leadership has agreed how far it should go to avenge the death
of Nimr -- who was one of 47 people executed by Saudi Arabia on
Saturday -- and what methods should be used. But whatever steps
are authorised, the Guards are likely to be involved, although
as orchestrators more than direct participants, experts say.
"The Guard will not respond directly," said Hilal Khashan, a
professor of political science at the American University of
Beirut.
RIVALRY
"They have their operatives, their people, their connections
everywhere in the region who will answer what the Saudis did and
actually escalate. Iran is in a very strong position to respond
in the Saudi Arabian eastern province. And they can do a lot in
Bahrain."
Moderate voices on both sides do not have an interest in
seeing the situation escalate into a full conflict, experts say.
And yet the rivals often compete indirectly through allies,
which lends the contest an element of unpredictability: Some
Iranian proxies may be encouraged by the tough rhetoric coming
from Tehran to carry out attacks not sanctioned by the Guard.
"Both sides are loath to see tensions spiral out of control.
They are more likely than not to prevent this cold conflict from
deteriorating into a hot one, while stepping up their proxy wars
across the region," said Ali Vaez, the senior Iran analyst at
the International Crisis Group.
"But with tensions reaching new heights, now more than ever,
they run the risk of unintended direct confrontation."
The Quds Force has gained valuable military experience in
recent years and now plays a dominant role within the IRGC,
experts say. In some cases, Guard fighters and their Shi'ite
proxies have fought against Sunni groups directly supported by
Saudi Arabia in Syria and Iraq.
The IRGC has also established intelligence networks among
the Shi'ite populations in the Gulf states. It has the potential
to undermine Saudi Arabia and its allies' interests using
sympathetic Shi'ites to stir political unrest or engage in
violent attacks, experts say.
Saudi Arabia has a sizable Shi'ite community in the east of
the country, while the majority of Bahrain's citizens are
Shi'ites who live under a Sunni monarchy. A failed uprising
which began in Bahrain in 2011 was largely focused on gaining
more democratic rights for the country's Shi'ites.
In the Guards' statement, they warned that the youth and
Muslims of Saudi Arabia would take "tough revenge" which would
lead to the fall of the Saudi government. The Iranians could
also revive the resentment that drove the Bahrain uprising.
RED LINE
"I think the Iranians think they can actually have a victory
in Bahrain which would be a red line for the Saudis," said a
Western diplomat in Beirut who asked not to be identified.
"A key part of the Iranian narrative is that Bahrain is a
majority Shi'ite nation that is being oppressed and not allowed
democracy."
The bulk of Iran's tough rhetoric has come from hardline
groups like the Guards, some of whom have also criticised the
nuclear deal agreed with world powers last year aimed at lifting
most sanctions against the country.
More diplomatic isolation is not good news for pragmatic
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who, with the blessing of
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pushed for the deal in
order to expand Iran's ties with the international community.
Rouhani managed to normalise ties with the West somewhat
through the deal and started the new year with an optimistic
tweet hoping that in 2016 countries can "look for reasons to
make peace, not excuses for hostility".
But now facing the biggest diplomatic crisis of his
government, Rouhani might not be able to persuade the Guards to
dial down their paramilitary activism in favour of diplomacy.
That could lead the Guards to push their allies within Saudi
Arabia to carry out violent attacks.
"Should the IRGC desire to use terrorism on Saudi soil to
retaliate against the House of Saud, the IRGC is likely to find
it easier to find recruits among the Shia in Saudi Arabia," said
Ali Alfoneh, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of
Democracies and an expert on the Revolutionary Guards.
It is unlikely the Guards would do much to hit Saudi
interests in Syria or Iraq. But harsh anti-Saudi rhetoric from
Iran may spur some of the militias trained and armed by Tehran
to act on their own, experts say.
ANGRY MILITIAMEN
"Iran has created a Frankenstein with the Shi'ite militias
in Iraq," said the Western diplomat in Beirut.
"When you keep emphasizing this notion of Saudi Arabia and
its proxies oppressing Shia -- and you've got these angry
militiamen -- at some point they're going to be out of Iran's
control. There's always the risk of that kind of escalation."
For their part, the Saudis could boost their financial and
military support to Sunni militant groups in Iraq, Syria and
Lebanon to counter the Iranian threat, experts say.
Still, it would be difficult for the Saudis to prevail in a
political and diplomatic showdown with Iran, experts say.
"The fact that the Saudis have decided to sever their
diplomatic relations with Iran means that they are, in their own
minds, ready for an all-out confrontation with Iran," Khashan
said. "There is nothing the Saudis can do to destabilize Iran
whereas the Iranians on the other hand have every means
conceivable to destabilize Saudi Arabia and other Gulf
countries, namely Bahrain."
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh in Beirut and Bozorgmehr
Sharafedin in Dubai; Editing by William Maclean and Giles
Elgood)