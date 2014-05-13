* Riyadh willing to negotiate with Iran -foreign minister
* Saudi Arabia, Iran at odds in conflicts across region
* Riyadh suspects Iran of wanting to build nuclear weapon
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, May 13 Saudi Arabia has invited Iran's
foreign minister to visit, Riyadh said on Tuesday, hinting at
the possibility of a thaw between two bitter rivals, whose
struggle for influence is evident in conflicts throughout the
region.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has adopted a conciliatory
tone towards Tehran's neighbours since taking office last year,
but while Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited
other Gulf Arab states, he has not yet been to Saudi Arabia.
Rapprochement between the two countries would have
ramifications across the Middle East, potentially cooling
political and military struggles in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon,
Bahrain and Yemen.
However, with Riyadh and Tehran giving full-throated backing
to opposing sides in Syria's civil war, and accusing each other
of fuelling the bloodshed, the prospects for any meaningful
detente now appear slim, analysts say.
Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal told a news
conference that Zarif had been given an invitation to the
kingdom but that despite Iran's past declarations of a wish to
improve ties, the visit had not transpired. He did not say when
Riyadh issued the invitation or if Iran had formally responded.
"Any time that (Zarif) sees fit to come, we are willing to
receive him. Iran is a neighbour, we have relations with them
and we will negotiate with them, we will talk with them," he
said.
Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran have long
supported competing factions in Arab countries, often along
sectarian lines. But Iranian backing for Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, and the aid Riyadh has given to rebels trying to oust
him, has raised their mutual hostility to unprecedented levels.
Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of fomenting unrest among the
Shi'ite majority in its neighbour Bahrain, and the sect's
minority in its own Eastern Province, and also charges Tehran
with plotting to assassinate its envoy in Washington in 2011.
Iran denies those accusations, as well as Saudi suspicions,
shared with Western powers, that it has been using its declared
civilian nuclear energy programme as a front to covertly develop
an atomic bomb capability.
SUSPICIONS
But since taking office in August, the moderate Rouhani has
overseen a conciliatory shift in Iran's hitherto confrontational
foreign relations. The most tangible result so far was Iran's
Nov. 24 interim nuclear deal with global powers.
Although Iran's president has a big voice in determining
Tehran's foreign policy, the ultimate say is in the hands of
clerical Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"It's only a matter of time before Zarif takes up the
invitation and goes to Riyadh. It's a question of coordination
at home with the leader. But it's inevitable that he go and
important that he does," said Anoush Ehteshami, director of the
al-Sabah programme for international relations at Durham
University in Britain.
"The Saudis are calling his bluff and saying 'come'."
Saudi officials have remained suspicious, however, and have
accused Iran of being "an occupying power" in Syria, where they
describe Assad as carrying out genocide against the country's
civilian population via air strikes in urban areas.
"Our hope is that Iran becomes part of the effort to make
the region as safe and as prosperous as possible and not become
part of the problem," the Saudi foreign minister said.
Suspicion between the two is deeply rooted, with Saudi
Arabia's ruling princes worried that Iran's clerical elite
remains determined to export the message of its 1979 Islamic
Revolution to Shi'ites across the Middle East.
Iranian leaders regard Riyadh as a stooge for their American
foes, and remain angry at the Saudi role in backing Iraq during
its eight-year war with Iran.
"It's not a rapprochement. All the issues are still there,
(Iran's) interference that we have seen, all of it will come
again on to the table. But it's better to meet your counterpart
and to see the margin for compromise," said Abdulaziz al-Sager,
head of the Gulf Research Centre, based in Jeddah and Geneva.
Formal visits by officials of each country to the other
remain rare, but Saudi Arabia's position as birthplace of Islam
and guardian of its most sacred places has sometimes allowed
Iranian leaders to conduct discrete diplomacy during pilgrimage.
Rouhani's predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was regarded
by Riyadh as a source of much of the tension between the
countries, did meet Saudi King Abdullah at an Organisation of
Islamic Cooperation summit in Mecca in 2012.
Abdullah placed Ahmadinejad at his right hand side while
receiving leaders of other Muslim countries in an apparently
emollient gesture aimed at showing Saudi Arabia wanted to reduce
tensions with Iran and sectarian divisions in the region.
After Ahmadinejad's foreign minister, Manouchehr Mottaki,
visited Riyadh in 2009 in an effort to lessen tensions, King
Abdullah told U.S. officials he had warned the Iranians that
"you as Persians have no business meddling in Arab matters",
according to a U.S. diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks.
"Iran's goal is to cause problems ... There is no doubt
something unstable about them," the Saudi monarch told visiting
U.S. counter-terrorism adviser John Brennan, according to the
cable.
(Additional reporting by William Maclean and Yara Bayoumy;
Editing by Sami Aboudi and Mark Heinrich)