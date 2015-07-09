By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
| AMMAN, July 9
AMMAN, July 9 Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said on Thursday his country was determined to
confront what he called Iran's internal meddling in the affairs
of Arab states, saying Riyadh had already curbed Tehran's
efforts to expand its influence.
Regional instability has been fuelled by rivalry between
Shi'ite Muslim Iran and the conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom of
Saudi Arabia. Riyadh is among the main sponsors of the
insurgency against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who in turn
is backed by Iran and Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah movement.
In addition, a Saudi-led Arab coalition has intervened in
Yemen's war, carrying out air strikes on the Iranian-allied
Houthi militia group and its allies to try to restore the exiled
government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
"Saudi Arabia is working to confront Iran's trouble-making
activities in the region," Jubeir told a news conference in
Amman where he was meeting senior Jordanian officials.
"We are determined that Iran should not have a negative
intervention in the region or in Arab countries."
Saudi actions had helped reduce the interference of Tehran
and its regional clout in Yemen and other countries, he said.
"The work we are doing to confront Iran's influence has
achieved successes in several countries and we see the presence
of Iran has shrunk in some areas in Africa and Yemen," Jubeir
said, without elaborating.
He said Saudi Arabia sought good relations with Iran but
most of the recent "aggressive actions" seen in the region had
emanated from Tehran, urging the Iranians to respect "the
principle of non-intervention" in others' affairs.
The Islamic Republic has denied such accusations. Cut off
from Yemen and its allies there by the Saudi-led intervention,
Iran has intensified a media offensive against Saudi Arabia,
accusing it of inflicting catastrophic suffering in Yemen while
presenting itself as a blameless peacemaker.
Jubeir also called for Iraq's Shi'ite-led government to
accelerate political reforms in order to give Sunni Muslims more
say in running the country and end the "hegemony" of Iran there.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab allies are deeply concerned about
what they see as Iran's regional expansionism highlighted by its
backing for Assad, Hezbollah, Iraq's Shi'ite militias and the
Houthis, Yemen's strongest warring faction.
They are also concerned that U.S. President Barack Obama's
progress towards a nuclear agreement with Iran in return for
sanctions relief suggests their strongest ally may no longer
help restrain Tehran.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)