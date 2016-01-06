(Corrects name of analyst's think-tank in paragraph 19)
* Iran-backed militias pushing to cut Saudi ties
* Abadi priority to keep anti-IS allies onboard
* PM caught between Sunni and Shi'ite hardliners
By Maher Chmaytelli
BAGHDAD, Jan 6 Iraq dispatched its foreign
minister to Tehran on Wednesday with an offer to mediate in an
escalating feud between Saudi Arabia and Iran, reflecting
Baghdad's fears that new sectarian conflict could unravel its
campaign against Islamic State.
Sunni Saudi Arabia's execution of Shi'ite dissident Nimr
al-Nimr on Saturday has inflamed sectarian anger across the
Middle East, infuriating Iran, the region's main Shi'ite Muslim
power. After demonstrators sacked the Saudi embassy in Iran,
Riyadh and some of its allies cut off diplomatic ties with
Tehran.
Iraq, where a Shi'ite-led government is urgently trying to
reach out to minority Sunnis as it seeks to retake territory
controlled by Islamic State militants, is particularly
vulnerable to any upsurge in anger between the Muslim sects.
Powerful Iran-backed Shi'ite militia called on Iraqi Prime
Minister Haidar al-Abadi -- a Shi'ite who has staked his
credibility on efforts to reconcile with Sunnis -- to shut a
Saudi embassy that reopened only last month after decades of
strained ties. Thousands of Shi'ites rallied in central Baghdad
on Wednesday chanting slogans against the Saudi ruling family.
Abadi sent Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari to Tehran to
help defuse the crisis. Speaking with his Iranian counterpart
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Jaafari said the row could have
"wide-ranging repercussions".
"We have solid relations with the Islamic Republic (Iran)
... and also we have relations with our Arab brothers and
therefore we cannot stay silent in this crisis," Jaafari told
the joint press conference in Tehran.
There was no immediate reaction from Saudi Arabia to the
Iraqi mediation offer.
In what militia leaders described as only an early taste of
the potential for street anger, a few thousand Shi'ite
demonstrators rallied in central Baghdad on Wednesday and in
smaller numbers in southern Shi'ite cities.
"No, no to Al Saud! No, no to the embassy!" chanted the
demonstrators who gathered on Tahrir (Liberation) Square in
Baghdad, carrying the flags of the three most powerful
Iranian-backed militias -- Badr Organisation, Asaib Ahl al-Haq
and Kataib Hezbollah.
"If our demands are not met we will take escalating
measures," said Hajj Jawad al-Tulaibawi, a military spokesman
for Asaib who was present at the protest.
"We say to Abadi... he who leads needs to have a strong
heart and be brave," he told Reuters. "If he can't, he should
leave."
Abbas al-Tamimi, an Asaib leader at a small protest in the
southern city of Basra, said a bigger response to Nimr's death
was coming.
"The people's patience with the crimes of the Al Saud
tyrants has run out," he told Reuters at the Basra protest.
Abadi took power in 2014 after Iraq's army crumbled in the
face of an onslaught by Islamic State militants, who swept
through most of Iraq's Sunni areas, capitalising on resentment
to the Shi'ite-led authorities in Baghdad.
The prime minister initially relied on Tehran-backed Shi'ite
militias to help defend the capital. But more recently he has
challenged militia leaders with deep political reforms designed
to curb the influence of sectarian political parties.
BETWEEN IRAN AND ARAB COUNTRIES
The Saudi embassy, which reopened last month, is located out
of the protesters' reach in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green
Zone.
It was closed in 1990 after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait,
and its reopening came as relations thawed under Abadi,
signalling that the two countries would try to cooperate against
Islamic State. Saudi Arabia is nominally part of a U.S.-led
coalition targeting Islamic State with air strikes.
Earlier this week, Iraqi Foreign Minister Jaafari reassured
his counterpart in Riyadh that the Saudi embassy in Baghdad was
safe and would not meet the same fate as the embassy in Tehran.
The Iraqi government is trying to walk a middle line between
Iran and the Sunni-ruled Arab countries in order to keep
momentum against Islamic State, said Mona Alami, a Beirut-based
analyst at the Atlantic Council think-tank.
"Abadi needs all the allies he can get," she said.
Abadi has declared 2016 the year of "final victory" against
Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni militant group that
proclaimed a caliphate in 2014 over large sections of
Sunni-populated territory in Iraq and Syria.
Winning over Iraq's Sunni population from Islamic State has
been a key component in Abadi's strategy of framing the war
against the militants as a campaign against terrorism rather
than a continuation of decade-long Sunni-Shi'ite fighting.
His approach scored its first major success in the final
days of 2015, when the Iraqi army, backed by U.S-led coalition
air strikes and a Sunni tribal force, dislodged the militants
from the centre of Ramadi, the capital of the western province
of Anbar.
Until then, it was the Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias that
had led the fight against Islamic State. They were kept from the
battlefield in Ramadi to reassure the Sunni population.
"Abadi is caught between two fires: the Sunni hardliners and
the Shi'ite hardliners," said Mustafa Alani, the United Arab
Emirates-based director of security and defence studies at the
Gulf Research Center think-tank.
Speaking alongside Jaafari, Iran's foreign minister Zarif
accused Saudi Arabia of rebuffing Iran's offers to cooperate on
"terrorism and extremism". Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
accused Riyadh of fuelling regional tensions.
"Saudi Arabia is trying to cover up its defeats and domestic
problems by creating tension in the region," Rouhani said in a
speech broadcast on Iranian state television on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Saif Hameed,
Stephen Kalin and Aref Mohammed; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Peter Graff)