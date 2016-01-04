RIYADH Jan 4 Saudi Arabia's breach of ties with Iran will extend to cutting air traffic between the countries, ending commercial relations and barring its citizens from travel to the Islamic Republic, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Reuters on Monday.

Iranian pilgrims will still be welcome to visit Mecca and Medina, Jubeir said in an interview, adding that Iran must behave like "a normal country" instead of "a revolution" and respect international norms before ties could be restored. (Reporting By Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean)