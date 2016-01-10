CAIRO Jan 10 Arab League foreign ministers agreed at an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday to condemn the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran and accused the Tehran government of failing to protect them.

In a closing statement distributed after the meeting, the Arab League also condemned the reported discovery by Bahrain of a militant group that it said was backed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

All members of the Arab League voted in favour of the statement, with the exception of Lebanon, where Iranian-backed Hezbollah is a powerful political force.

The statement did not agree on any specific joint measures against Iran but set up a smaller committee to keep up discussions of the crisis and consult on possible future actions.