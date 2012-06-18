* Jabal Omar signs 5 bln riyals 12-year loan

By David French

DUBAI, June 18 Saudi Arabia's Jabal Omar Development Co has signed a 5 billion riyals ($1.3 billion) loan agreement with a group of local banks to refinance an upcoming bridge loan maturity and fund the development of hotels and shops in Mecca.

The loan runs for 12 years, with a four-year grace period on repayments, the developer said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The cash will refinance a 1.35 billion riyals bridge loan, the statement added, and be used to fund the company's commercial development project in Mecca.

A source with knowledge of the matter said the bridge loan was due to expire on July 2.

The new loan will be provided by a group of seven banks, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Al Rajhi Bank, Bank Al Jazira, National Commercial Bank, SABB and Saudi Hollandi Bank - which provided the original bridge loan - have signed up to the deal, the source said.

Alinma Bank and Bank Al Bilad have also agreed to fund the deal, the source added.

Jabal Omar shares rose 1.5 percent at 0835 GMT on the Saudi bourse.

($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Additional reporting by Layla Maghribi; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Mark Potter)