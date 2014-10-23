DUBAI Oct 23 Saudi Arabia's Jarir Marketing Co has proposed a third-quarter dividend of 1.8 riyals ($0.48) per share, the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.

This is slightly above the dividend of 1.67 riyals per share the company paid in the third quarter of 2013, Reuters data shows.

Jarir, which earlier this month reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter profit to 203 million riyals, will distribute a total dividend of 162 million riyals for the three months ending Sept. 30, the statement said. ($1 = 3.7515 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem)