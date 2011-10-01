JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 1 Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co , a unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), said it is starting commercial operations at most of its plants on Saturday.

"Kayan announces the start of commercial operations at most of the company's plants in Jubail Industrial City starting from Saturday," the company said in a statement on the bourse website.

Saudi Kayan has an annual production capacity of over 4 million tonnes of petrochemical and chemical products including aminoethanols, aminomethyls, dimethylformamide, choline chloride, dimethylethanol.

On Saturday, the company started production at its polypropylene plant with an annual capacity of 350,000 tonnes, its 400,000-tonne polyethylene plant, its 260,000-tonne per year polycarbonate plant its 566,000-tonne ethylene glycol plant, the statement said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)