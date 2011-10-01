JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 1 Saudi Kayan
Petrochemical Co , a unit of Saudi Basic Industries
Corp (SABIC), said it is starting commercial
operations at most of its plants on Saturday.
"Kayan announces the start of commercial operations at most
of the company's plants in Jubail Industrial City starting from
Saturday," the company said in a statement on the bourse
website.
Saudi Kayan has an annual production capacity of over 4
million tonnes of petrochemical and chemical products including
aminoethanols, aminomethyls, dimethylformamide, choline
chloride, dimethylethanol.
On Saturday, the company started production at its
polypropylene plant with an annual capacity of 350,000 tonnes,
its 400,000-tonne polyethylene plant, its 260,000-tonne per year
polycarbonate plant its 566,000-tonne ethylene glycol plant, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)