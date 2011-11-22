* Activist says three Shi'ites killed by police stray
bullets
* Interior Ministry denies reports, says two dead and two
injured
* Tension high in province ahead of Shi'ite holiday
(Adds government denial, details)
DUBAI, Nov 22 Three Shi'ite Muslims have
been killed accidentally in eastern Saudi Arabia by stray
bullets fired by police, a Saudi activist said on Tuesday, but
the Interior Ministry denied the report.
Tawfiq al-Saif, an activist, told Reuters the government was
sending a team to the town of al-Qatif to investigate the
deaths, which have angered Shi'ites in the oil-producing Eastern
Province ahead of their Ashura holiday.
The Interior Ministry, in a statement emailed later on
Tuesday, said the report of the deaths was "not accurate." It
said one person was found dead after shooting at a police
checkpoint on Sunday night, and another person had died in
hospital after being taken there on Monday night by "unknown
people".
The ministry did not say whether security forces had opened
fire in the Sunday incident and said the Eastern Province police
were investigating both events.
Saudi Arabia has escaped the popular protests that have
swept three Arab heads of state from power this year, reacting
to the unrest in the region by promising to spend some $130
billion on housing and other social benefits for its citizens.
But small-scale protests have taken place in the Eastern
Province, where most of the Sunni-run kingdom's Shi'ite Muslim
minority live. Activists said authorities responded by deploying
armed riot police who had set up checkpoints.
The Eastern Province is the centre of Saudi Arabia's oil
production facilities and is connected by a 16-mile causeway to
Bahrain, where Riyadh sent troops earlier this year to help the
fellow-Sunni government crush mainly Shi'ite protests.
Saudi Shi'ites complain of systematic discrimination, which
the authorities deny. King Abdullah has appointed several
Shi'ites to advisory government bodies.
BULLETS
Saif, the activist, said that a 19-year-old technical
college student died on Sunday, killed by what police had told
his family was a stray bullet fired during a clash between
security forces and unknown assailants.
The ministry statement, however, said that "On Sunday night
the police found one person dead in a construction site after he
was involved with others in shooting at policemen trying to
investigate burning car tyres at the side of a major street
opposite a police checkpoint."
Saif said that on Monday, a girl was shot and killed and a
young man, believed to be aged 24, was shot dead during a march
in al-Qatif. Both were killed accidentally by police bullets, he
said.
The ministry said that in addition to the two people it said
had died, two were in hospital - one person in a "serious
condition" and one, a woman, with a bullet wound that was "not
life threatening".
"Opening fire is a big mistake, especially as we approach
Ashura," Saif said, referring to the holiday when Shi'ite
Muslims mark the anniversary of the slaying of Prophet
Mohammad's grandson, Imam Hussein, in 680.
This year Ashura falls in early December.
Saif said that unlike provincial police, who had always held
back from opening fire even during protest marches, the riot
police deployed in the province earlier this year had fired in
the air more frequently.
He said he hoped that a government investigation would calm
tensions. "We expect this committee to work in a neutral way, to
calm tensions. I hope it will calm spirits," he added.
Another activist, Mohammed al-Saeedi, said in a statement
sent by email to Reuters that security forces opened fire on
protests in al-Qatif and the nearby town of Awamiya on Monday,
shooting dead one person and wounding 7. Eight other people were
injured, but not by gunfire, he said.
In separate incidents, a police vehicle ran over and injured
a man in al-Qatif, and earlier this week a young man was shot
and critically wounded in Awamiya, Saif said.
FOREIGN POWER
In early October the Interior Ministry said an unnamed
foreign power, widely thought to mean Iran, had instigated an
attack on a police station in Eastern Province in which 14
people, including 11 members of the security forces, were
injured.
Saudi officials say there are nearly one million Shi'ites
out of a population of 3.4 million in Eastern Province, but an
International Crisis Group report from 2005 said they number
around 2 million and a 2008 U.S. diplomatic cable released by
WikiLeaks said there are 1.5 million Shi'ites in the province.
Shi'ites say they face discrimination in education and
government jobs and are spoken of disparagingly in text books
and by some Sunni officials and state-funded clerics.
They complain of restrictions on setting up places of
worship and marking Shi'ite holidays, and say that al-Qatif and
the town of al-Ahsa receive less state funding than Sunni
communities of equivalent size.
The Saudi government denies charges of discrimination.
King Abdullah has appointed three Shi'ites to the advisory
Shura council and included Shi'ite leaders in "national
dialogue" meetings where officials hear from representatives of
different groups in society.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Tim Pearce)