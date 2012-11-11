JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Nov 11 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah will undergo a back operation next week, the state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

"The operation will take place, God willing, next week at King Abdulaziz Medical City for the National Guard in Riyadh," SPA quoted an official statement as saying. The king, in his late 80s, has had surgery in the past to tighten ligaments around his third vertebra.