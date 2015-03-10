(Adds quotes, details and background, previous Dubai)
RIYADH, March 10 Saudi Arabia's King Salman said
he would fight corruption, diversify the economy and confront
anybody who challenged the stability of the world's top oil
exporter in his first big speech since taking power on Jan. 23.
His speech, carried on state television, focused on the need
to create private sector jobs for young Saudis, a main policy
goal for many years as Riyadh strives to meet a looming
demographic challenge while controlling public spending.
Addressing the chaos threatening the kingdom from around the
region, he said no one would be allowed to tamper with Saudi
Arabia's security or stability.
He said Saudi foreign policy would be committed to the
teachings of Islam and spoke of a move towards greater Arab and
Islamic unity to face shared threats, as well as a continued
focus on working with other countries against terrorism.
He also pledged to maintain the kingdom's Sharia Islamic
law, emphasising its central place in the kingdom, in a nod to
the powerful clerical establishment that confers religious
legitimacy on the unelected ruling dynasty.
Salman also reassured Saudis about lower oil prices, noting
the historically high revenues of recent years and saying the
government would reduce the impact on development projects and
continue to explore for oil and gas reserves.
Addressing himself to young Saudis of both sexes, he said
the state would do all it could to help develop their education,
sending them to prestigious universities, to help them get jobs
in either the public or private sector.
King Salman added that he had directed the government to
review its processes to help eradicate corruption, a source of
dissatisfaction among many Saudis, alongside concerns about
expensive housing and joblessness.
