CAIRO Jan 2 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz temporarily needed help to breath through a tube on Friday due to a lung infection but the procedure was successful and his condition was now stable, state media said.

"After the necessary medical tests by the medical team, it became apparent that there was a lung infection that required the insertion of a tube to aid with breathing on a temporary basis this evening," according to a statement from the royal court carried on the Saudi Press Agency.

It said that the procedure had resulted in "stability and success".

Saudi Arabia's elderly monarch was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for medical tests, state media said, citing a royal court statement, after he suffered what one source described as breathing difficulties. (Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Lin Noueihed)