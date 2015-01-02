(Adds background, details)
CAIRO Jan 2 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin
Abdulaziz temporarily needed help to breath through a tube on
Friday due to a lung infection, but the procedure was successful
and his condition was now stable, the royal court said.
The elderly monarch was admitted to the King Abdulaziz
Medical City in Riyadh on Wednesday for medical tests, state
media said, after he suffered what one source described as
breathing difficulties.
"After the necessary medical tests by the medical team, it
became apparent that there was a lung infection that required
the insertion of a tube to aid with breathing on a temporary
basis this evening," the royal court said in a statement carried
by state news agency SPA.
The procedure had resulted in "stability and success," it
added.
Markets keep a close eye on the lealth of the king of the
world's top oil producer, a country that also has a huge
influence over Muslims through its guardianship of Islam's
holiest sites.
A Saudi source familiar with the affairs of the royal family
said the king will most likely stay in hospital for another
week.
King Abdullah, who took power in 2005 after the death of his
half-brother King Fahd, is thought to be 91, although official
accounts are unclear. He has undergone surgery in the past few
years related to a herniated disc.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Lin Noueihed; Editing by Amena
Bakr and Andrew Heavens)