DUBAI May 20 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah left
for a private visit to Morocco on Tuesday and appointed his
younger brother, Crown Prince Salman, to run the affairs of the
world's top oil exporter in his absence, the royal court said.
The movements and health of the elderly monarch and other
senior royals in the U.S.-allied, conservative Islamic kingdom
are closely watched because of their immense executive power.
"Due to our intention to travel outside the kingdom today,
Tuesday ..., we have appointed, by this order, his royal
highness brother Salman bin Abdulaziz, the crown prince, to run
the affairs of the state and look after the interests of the
people during our absence from the kingdom," the royal court
said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.
The agency later said that King Abdullah had departed the
Red Sea port city of Jeddah, where the monarch had been staying
since last month as is customary in the summer, for Morocco.
King Abdullah last year also spent time in Morocco on a
private holiday, before developments in the crisis in Syria's
civil war forced him to cut his holiday short.
The monarch, who is thought to be 91, has been making fewer
public appearances in recent months, leaving Crown Prince Salman
to chair most of the weekly cabinet meetings.
The king had an operation in November 2012, one of several
in recent years, which kept him in hospital for nearly a month.
King Abdullah in March appointed Prince Muqrin bin
Abdulaziz, a former Saudi intelligence chief, as deputy crown
prince, making him second-in-line for the throne.
