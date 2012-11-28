* King's appearance helps assuage worries about his health
* Stability of the world's largest oil exporter is global
concern
By Asma Alsharif
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov 28 Saudi King Abdullah
has appeared on state television on Wednesday for the first time
since his 11-hour operation to tighten a back ligament on Nov.
17, helping assuage fears over his health.
In footage broadcast on state television, the monarch, who
is in his late 80s, appeared to be in good health as he sat in a
chair receiving members of the royal family and officials at the
National Guard's King Abdulaziz Medical City in the capital
Riyadh.
Saudi stability is of global concern. The pivotal Gulf U.S.
ally holds more than a fifth of world petroleum reserves and is
the birthplace of Islam, where millions of Muslims flock to
perform the annual haj pilgrimage.
"It should put to rest all the rumours that were circulated
by unknown people," Jamal Khashoggi, an influential Saudi
commentator said after footage of the king appeared on
television.
"He looked okay for his age," he added.
Saudi media did not say when the king was expected to leave
hospital.
Because power in the world's top oil-exporting country is
concentrated in the hands of the king and top princes, their
health is closely watched.
Rumours that the king's recovery was not going well
circulated over social media networks sending the index to a
10-month low on Tuesday.The market rose 1.1
percent on Wednesday.
Top Saudi royals have repeatedly visited the king in
hospital since the royal court announced the surgery in his
upper back on Nov. 18 a success, according to state media.
Saudi analysts have said it was understandable that recovery
would take time, given the king's advanced age.
Saudi state media have been reporting visits by members of
the royal family and senior officials to the hospital and Crown
Prince Salman has twice come out to reassure Saudis about the
king's health. But the lack of pictures of the monarch has only
fuelled social media speculation about the king's health.
King Abdullah underwent a similar operation in October last
year and had back surgery twice in the United States in 2010 for
a herniated disc, after which he spent three months outside
Saudi Arabia recuperating.
Two days after his back operation last year, Abdullah
appeared on state television and was released from hospital
within five days.
The crown has passed down a line of sons of the kingdom's
founder King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, who died in 1953.
King Abdullah - who took power in 2005 - named his brother
Prince Salman, 13 years his junior, heir apparent in June after
the death of Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz.
Salman, who deputises for the king, was shown on television
last week meeting visiting U.S. officials. He had chaired two
weekly cabinet meetings since the surgery.