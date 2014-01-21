DUBAI Jan 21 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed
bin Talal, posted a 10.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, mainly due to a rise in the value of its
investments.
Kingdom made a net profit of 231.2 million Saudi riyals
($61.65 million) for the quarter compared with a profit of 209.6
mln riyals for the year-ago period, it said in a bourse
statement.
The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the
world's top companies. Aside from being one of the largest
shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch's
News Corp and microblogging site Twitter.
Full-year net profit rose 5 percent to 742.5 million riyals,
Kingdom said.