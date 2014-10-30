DUBAI Oct 30 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 20.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, on the back of higher investment profits.

Kingdom made a net profit of 265 million riyals ($70.6 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to 219.9 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

It attributed the rise to an increase in profits from investments and to lower finance charges.

The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the world's top companies. Aside from being one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and microblogging site Twitter . (1 US dollar = 3.7514 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)