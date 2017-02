JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 21 Kingdom Holding Co, the investment vehicle of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 19.9 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit due to a decreased performance by associated hotels, it said on Saturday.

Kingdom Holding made a net profit of 187.8 million riyals ($50.1 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 compared with 234.6 million riyals in the same period a year. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)