DUBAI May 27 An jointly-operated onshore
oilfield between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will remain shut until
difficulties to operate there are resolved, a spokeswoman for
U.S. oil major Chevron said on Wednesday.
The Wafra field was shut for maintenance on May 11 for two
weeks in a move apparently aimed at giving the Gulf OPEC allies
time to solve a longstanding dispute.
Last month, Saudi Chevron told its partner, Kuwait Gulf Oil
Company, that it planned to shut down Wafra after failing to
resolve various disputes with Kuwait, mainly related to the
right to operate, according to industry sources.
Chevron has said it has faced problems obtaining supplies
and work permits for its expatriate staff, which could hurt
production in the Neutral Zone.
"Current difficulties in securing work permits and materials
have impacted the company's operations," Chevron spokeswoman
Sally Jones said in a statement on Wednesday. Chevron operates
the Wafra onshore oilfield on behalf of Saudi Arabia.
"While efforts continue with all appropriate parties to
resolve the issue, Saudi Arabian Chevron and Kuwait Gulf Oil
Company have stopped production at the onshore Partitioned
Zone. Production will remain shut in until the situation is
resolved," Jones said.
Production from the onshore fields in the Neutral Zone
between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait was about 190,000 barrels per
day, a Kuwaiti industry source has said.
The Neutral Zone is the only place in Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait where foreign oil firms have equity in fields, which are
otherwise owned and operated by state oil companies. Crude
output is divided equally between the two countries.
It survived the nationalisation of the Saudi oil industry in
the 1970s. Since then, Saudi reserves of 264 billion barrels,
about a fifth of the world's proven oil reserves, have been off
limits to international oil companies.
Industry sources say Kuwait was angry because it was not
consulted when the Chevron concession to operate Wafra was
renewed by Riyadh in 2009 until 2039.
But the row goes back further to 2007, when a land dispute
between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia led to a delay in Kuwait's plans
to build an oil refinery.
Chevron holds a lease on some of the land on Kuwait's side
which was earmarked for the new refinery.
"I don't think you will see any change of the status quo
until the end of the third quarter, people from Chevron will
keep leaving the country because of the expiration of their
visas," said an industry source in Kuwait.
The shutdown of Wafra, which has an output capacity of about
220,000 bpd of Arabian Heavy crude, comes after the oil output
from another jointly operated field, Khafji, was stopped in
October to comply with environmental regulations.
