DUBAI May 11 Saudi Arabia and Kuwait plan to shut down the Wafra onshore oilfield which they share for two weeks of maintenance on Monday night or Tuesday, a Kuwaiti industry source said on Monday.

"It is planned maintenance starting from tonight or tomorrow," the source said, adding that total production from the joint field was around 190,000 barrels per day. The source declined to be named because of the commercial sensitivity of the matter.

The field, operated by a Saudi Arabian unit of U.S. oil major Chevron, has been at the centre of a longstanding dispute between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Chevron has said it has faced problems obtaining supplies and work permits for its expatriate staff. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia)