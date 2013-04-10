* Over 200,000 illegal workers reported to be expelled
* Some businesses, schools disrupted
* Remittances to south, southeast Asia may be hit
* But Saudi economy appears to escape major damage
* Long-term benefits for efficiency, poverty reduction
By Martin Dokoupil and Marwa Rashad
DUBAI/RIYADH, April 10 A government crackdown on
illegal foreign workers in Saudi Arabia has disrupted the lives
of tens of thousands of people and made it harder for some
businesses to operate. But ultimately it may create a stronger,
more diverse economy.
Thousands of foreigners - over 200,000, according to an
unnamed passports department official quoted by the al-Hayat
daily last week - have been deported from the country over the
past few months.
People stopped going to work at some businesses in major
cities such as Riyadh for fear of being caught by government
inspectors. Parents at some private schools said there were
unscheduled holidays because teachers were staying home.
The turmoil was so great that last Saturday, King Abdullah
ordered a three-month suspension of the crackdown, to give
foreigners time to sort out their papers. Many people remain
fearful of trouble with authorities when inspections resume.
Some businessmen in Saudi Arabia complain privately that the
government should have launched its campaign more carefully,
coordinating closely with companies to reduce their uncertainty
over staffing levels.
The crackdown is likely to have an economic impact far
beyond the country's borders, since foreign workers from south
and southeast Asia remit billions of dollars home to their
families every year.
But within Saudi Arabia, the economic costs are likely to be
outweighed in the long run by the benefits of reducing excess
manpower, creating upward pressure on local wages and moving
Saudi citizens into private sector employment, analysts said.
"Most of the illegal labour is unskilled labour, extra
labour that in fact creates inefficiency in the economy. So
these people are more than the economy needs," said Abdulwahab
abu-Dahesh, a Saudi economist.
"Proper policies to reduce inefficiencies will create more
competitiveness in the economy."
COSTS
Since its 1970s oil boom, Saudi Arabia has imported growing
numbers of foreign workers for its energy, construction and
service industries. In many cases, Saudi citizens have not been
willing to perform the strenuous jobs or accept such low wages.
There were almost 6 million foreigners in a total workforce
of nearly 11 million people in 2012, according to official data.
The number of illegal foreign workers has been estimated by
analysts at an additional 1 or 2 million, conceivably more.
The remittances sent abroad by these foreigners have
averaged $18 billion a year over the past decade, or 6.2 percent
of gross domestic product, making the kingdom the world's second
biggest source of such money flows after the United States, the
International Monetary Fund said in a September study.
While Saudi Arabia can easily afford that cost now, it may
have difficulty in the future if oil prices drop sharply.
So in the last couple of years it has mounted a drive to
reduce companies' reliance on foreigners. Firms receive quotas
for their expatriate workers, and are penalised financially for
exceeding them; the government subsidises job search and
training programmes for local citizens.
The deportations in the last few months represent the latest
and one of the most effective steps in the drive, analysts said.
"You will obviously see fewer expatriates in Saudi Arabia.
It will not be dramatically lower, but it will progressively get
smaller and smaller," said John Sfakianakis, chief investment
strategist at MASIC, a Riyadh-based investment company.
"The private sector will continue favouring foreigners but
it will decline over the years."
Even before the deportations, Saudi companies were starting
to feel the monetary impact of the government's labour policies.
When major Saudi construction firm Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari
Sons reported a 50 percent plunge in net profit from a
year earlier for the final quarter of 2012, it blamed the result
partly on difficulties it faced in hiring foreigners.
The company, which has a market capitalisation of $385
million, said it was no longer being granted as many Saudi visas
to hire foreign workers, causing project delays and cost
over-runs. Finding enough Saudis to fill jobs was a struggle.
"Despite efforts for recently hired nationals to join the
workforce as part of their training, high labour turnover - over
40 percent - as well as the modest interest shown in
participating in construction projects have led to a high direct
impact in terms of manpower costs," it said.
Wages for Saudi construction workers are almost five times
higher than those for expatriates, an IMF study found.
The impact of foreign labour quotas "on individual companies
is clearly negative. Staff costs are rising sharply, as Saudis
get paid more and need more training," said Farouk Soussa,
Citigroup's chief economist for the region.
BENEFITS
So far, however, the crackdown on foreign workers does not
appear to have done major damage to the economy as a whole;
surveys of private sector business activity this year have shown
continued growth, and the stock market hit an 11-month
high on Wednesday.
And the economy may ultimately benefit in several ways.
Analysts agree that in some areas, such as the retail sector,
Saudi Arabia is overstaffed, so job cuts may be positive.
"Instead of having 10 corner shops in one neighbourhood, you
will have two or three and that is a better use of job
resources. You will have higher concentration and bigger
efficiencies," said Sfakianakis.
There is preliminary evidence that the policies are
succeeding in creating more work for Saudi citizens. The labour
ministry says it put more than 600,000 locals into private
sector jobs since late 2011, and the official jobless rate among
Saudis fell to 12.0 percent last year from 12.4 percent in 2011.
However, the absolute number of unemployed climbed to
602,853 people last year from 585,727 in 2011, with Saudis
between the ages of 15 and 29 accounting for 78 percent of those
without jobs.
If the number of Saudis in jobs increases, more of the money
that companies pay in wages is likely to stay in the country,
fuelling investment in the non-oil private sector.
"The economy as a whole will benefit from higher employment,
higher spending and lower outward remittances. These positives
outweigh the efficiency and cost concerns at the corporate
level," Soussa said.
The crackdown on foreign workers could also spur social and
cultural change in Saudi Arabia. Despite stiff opposition from
powerful conservative clerics, the government is pushing for
more Saudi women to enter the job market; they may find that
easier with less competition from expatriates.
This could help to reduce inequality and poverty in the
country, where analysts estimate millions of people live near
the poverty line despite Saudi Arabia's oil wealth.
"We are at the point of a huge change in our traditions,"
said Khalid AlKhudair, founder of the Glowork recruitment
agency, which specialises in hiring women.
"One of the reasons that only 30 percent of Saudis own their
houses is that families have limited income. Now when a woman
works, she adds extra income."